SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The Murff Brothers Gospel Singers formed in 1979. A group of family members decided to use their talent to spread the gospel through music. The original members were Melvin, Miller, Donald, Bobby, Greg, Michal, Gerald, and Treshell Murff.

Over the years they have performed at many churches, helping raise money or uplifting those in attendance. The family members in the group have changed over time, but the intent to reach people through gospel music never has. The current lineup now is Michal, Treshell, Daniel, Kevin, Ted, and Claude.

Singing was just a part of what they wanted to do, they also wanted to help the community. They have fed the homeless at Hope House, a Thanksgiving meal, for more than five years. It’s not a traditional meal, but the people they serve look forward to the fried chicken, dirty rice, sides, and dessert each year.

Treshell Murff says this is just how they were raised, to help others. She says her grandmother would have given her last dime to help someone. They say they will continue outreach in the community whenever possible.

For more information on the Murff Brothers Gospel Singers head over to their Facebook page. Thank you Murff Brothers Gospel Singers for doing Something Good!