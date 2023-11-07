SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local investment fund group, BRF, helps fund and sustain local businesses like Shreveport’s BISHOP.

BRF helps to provide investment opportunities and capital to entrepreneurs and accredited investors. The New Louisiana Angel Fund (NLAF3) is the third angel fund to be launched in north Louisiana and will be the largest of the three at $5 million.

The breakdown of the past Angel Funds is as follows:

NLAF 1: in 2015, at 2.7 million, with 53 angel investors

NLAF 2: in 2018, at 3.1 million, with 67 angel investors

NLAF 3: in 2023, at 5 million

“NLAF’s mission is to organize capital and investment opportunities to promote high-growth startups in diverse industries that will help grow and diversify the economy of North Louisiana,” said BRF President and CEO John F. George Jr., M.D. “Investors benefit from a rigorous due diligence process, and our local aspiring entrepreneurs have an opportunity they’ve not had before – to pitch to accredited local investors, keeping all of this investment capital, opportunity, and talent here in this region.”

BRF’s Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP) is the business accelerator that facilitates deal flow for potential investment opportunities. The funds’ members make all investment decisions.

BISHOP is a past recipient of an angel investment and is located in Shreveport. They manufacture the first post-operative knee brace that provides 360-degree support with their 3D-printed leg braces.

“It’s accelerated our growth many, many times over,” said Phillip Summers, Bishop’s business manager.

It was the brainchild of Eric Rippetoe, a Doctor of Physical Therapy. He wanted to create a customized leg brace based on a scan of a patient’s leg. With a background in technology, he used his skills in 3D printing and design to develop Bishop custom knee braces.

The patient’s leg is scanned by an app they developed, and the computer program uses measurements to print a custom brace fitted for that patient. They say it can help reduce pain and discomfort, improve support and stability, and reduce orthotic movement with daily activity.

BISHOP is currently working on their customized lumbar brace because each body is different and BISHOP can customize it for you.

