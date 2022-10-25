SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-Lance Thompson was born and raised in Shreveport, he began singing and dancing when he was three years old.

His mother has always believed in his talent and started him young with lessons. Lance shared that his mother was his biggest hero, unfortunately, she passed away in 2006. Lance continues to pursue his passion for singing and entertainment, even after singing in the church choir as a boy, Lance was a member of the Red River Children’s Choir.

Lance always knew he wanted to be an entertainer, his biggest inspiration is Michael Jackson, and in 2018 he released his first single Dun Dun.

In July 2022, he rocked his first concert on the rooftop of the Remington in downtown Shreveport. There are future plans for more concerts.

His wife Vernae helps manage his career and it has been with her help that they have put together a team of talented people to help with production, dancing, music videos, and so much more. They say hiring local when possible is a must because there is so much talent here and it’s like giving back to the community.

Lance Thompson’s newest single Shadows is out now. You can find his music, videos, and merchandise online at lancethompsonmusic.com