BENTON, La. KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City’s Pay it Forward Networking makes the dreams of special needs kids come true through the power of networking.

Non-profit Pay it Forward Networking organization uses connections and the power of networking to help grant children’s wishes by simply sharing these wishes through social media and email marketing.

Pay it Forward Networking helps kids fulfill their lifelong wishes that they could not have imagined to come true, and eight-year-old Sophia got to experience that.

Sophia, who has Williams syndrome, dreamed of being a cowgirl, Pay It Forward founder Kassi Roberson got busy to make her wish come true.

“The foundation grants wishes for kids with special needs through networking. Things money really can’t buy just moments like this, experiences, ” said Roberson.

Roberson contacted local equine community members who had horses and local cowgirls and who could teach Sophia a little bit about barrel racing. Bossier Parish Riding Club, located in Benton, helped make her cowgirl dreams come to life.

Sophia was so excited, and her parents were so grateful and happy to see how the community embraced their daughter and made the event come together.

“I’m overwhelmed. This is tremendous. We can’t possibly put into words how grateful we are and how lucky we hear what they’re offering to her tonight,” said Sophia’s parents, Brittany and Seth Hoffman.

Sophia’s night consisted of grooming a horse, riding a horse, hands-on training for the barrel race course, completing the course in front of spectators, and receiving a medal. She also received generous gifts: a cowgirl hat, western wear, gift baskets, and more.

If you can help grant a wish or know a child who needs a wish granted, you can reach out to Pay It Forward Networking or

