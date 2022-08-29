BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Illinois man visited a Bossier City animal shelter in 2016 while traveling for business and forged lifelong bonds with fellow animal lovers thousands of miles from home.

Katie

Greg Rang drove over 13 hours from Harvard, Illinois, to Bossier City, Louisiana for business. While traveling for business, he was tasked with a request from his wife, she wanted him to find the most unadoptable dog in Louisiana and adopt it. He and his wife are animal lovers and have a soft spot for underdogs.

Rang did not have much luck in finding his furry friend with the first animal rescue locations that he reached out to. He was not stopping until his task was complete.

His last stop was Bossier City Animal Control, where he met the manager Kay, who introduced him to a little female dog that was scheduled to be euthanized. The dog had many health problems, but Greg didn’t care. It was a life, and he wanted to save it.

He adopted Katie, but she was not the only one to come into his life that day, he also met Judy Stewart, an employee at animal control. They bonded over their love of animals and kept in touch over the years.

Rang made many more trips from Illinois to Louisiana in support of the animal shelter, bringing supplies to help the dogs of Bossier City.

Watch the Something Good digital bonus below:

Judy Stewart took a position at the Bossier Parish Animal Control, and now her small department handles stray animals in the parish.

She networks with rescues to save every life possible, and Greg is there to support her mission by making trips to the parish with van loads of supplies. The food, beds, bowls, and other supplies that he delivers can last up to six months. Greg usually makes two or more trips a year.

Now, that’s Something Good!