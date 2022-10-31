SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Brandy Butler was small in stature but larger than life. She fought a courageous battle with stomach cancer, never letting many know how sick she was. No matter how weak, she always managed to encourage, support, and promote her friends.

She had many friends, acquaintances, and individuals that loved her dearly. Some of those friends came together to create a group on her behalf, “Jesus is Lit! and You’re the Light!”, something Brandy always said. They held a walk in her name to honor her memory in 2020, which raised over six thousand dollars. Now kicking off its 2nd annual event on Saturday, November 5, from 11 am to 3 pm and hopes to continue to honor Brandy Butler every year.

This year they will have burger plates for sale and an online auction. Money raised will help Kevin Lee, a local man who was severely injured on the job. If you want to help check out the flyer attached below. Visit them on Facebook for more information.

Brandy Butler-small in size and grand in life. We at KTAL NBC6 / KMSS FOX 33 miss and love her dearly.