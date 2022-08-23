SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Philadelphia Center was founded to address the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Shreveport/Bossier City. Since it opened in 1990, the center has grown to offer many more services.

The center still works to empower people with HIV and prevent new transmissions, but they do much more now, including education, testing, and treating many sexually transmitted infections.

Prevention is still a large part of what they do, however, from no-cost confidential testing to their PrEP clinic, which, when taken daily, reduces the risk of HIV transmission by about 99%.

The center provides support services for those diagnosed with HIV, such as case management, transportation, food vouchers, housing/utility assistance, support groups, and substance and mental health counseling. Its syringe service program provides access to sterile syringes and other injectable equipment.

Grants and the community support these programs. One of their most significant fundraisers is the Auction Against AIDS.

The 2022 Auction Against AIDS will take place Saturday, Aug 27, at Sam’s Town Casino from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Local art, as well as other items, will be auctioned off. The theme this year is the 80s. Tickets are available on the Auction Against Aids website.