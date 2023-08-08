BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Every Warrior serves active duty military members and their families by providing resources to help them adjust to being away from home and family.

Their circle of support lives thousands of miles away. We come in we’re that family for them, we get to help them,” Every Warrior Director and Founder, Trey McGuire said.

Every Warrior provides information on anything from schools to grocery shopping and any information they do not have, they will find.

They have what they call the family center, which service members can use free of charge.

“They can use it for their kiddos birthday party, their retirement. We’ve had weddings, we’ve had funerals in here. We’ve had all kinds of events roughly 300 events a year,” McGuire said.

It can be used as an event space to host baby showers, graduation parties, and more. Groups can also reserve the space to host annual meetings.

A sign hangs in the common space of the Warrior’s Family Center that reads: #THISISFAMILY – that is the feeling that McGuire wants every service member and their family to know about Every Warrior.

“We’re able to help connect people to the community; whenever they come here and they are a little standoff-ish. They’re not sure where to go to school, they’re not sure what to do with their kids – where they can find these things that they need. We’re able to help kind of calm those fears,” McGuire said.

For more information, to volunteer, or if you are an active military member please visit everywarrior.org