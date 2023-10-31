SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Visit Shreveport-Bossier was inspired to do more than promote our area; they wanted to give back to the community.

Visit Shreveport-Bossier decided to host a friendly competition of cornhole to raise funds for local first responders.

“It was one of those things where we wanted to be able to give back to our first responders here in town,” said Desiree Frey with Visit Shreveport-Bossier.

The 3rd annual “Battle of the Bags” event was held this year at The Seventh Tap Brewery on Linwood Avenue in Shreveport.

“We just want to support the community and give something to the police officers, firefighters, nurses, all the first responders,” said Samuel Norton, Owner of The Seventh Tap Brewery.

The Shreveport-Bossier Cornhole Association was on hand to help with the event.

Joshua McCollum with the Shreveport Fire Department said the money raised helps the Shreveport bomb squad purchase equipment their budget may not cover.

“Everyone that’s here tonight is helping the community,” said McCollum.

Visit Shreveport-Bossier says the response and participation from the community have been great. Look for details for the 2024 Battle of the Bags.

For more information about events around Shreveport-Bossier, head over to Visit Shreveport-Bossier. If you are interested, you can also get involved with the Shreveport-Bossier Cornhole Association.

If you know anyone or any organization doing “Something Good,” contact Lynn to have them highlighted at lvance@ktalnews.com.