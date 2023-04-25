SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – ArtBreak is an annual free family art festival presented by the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC). Over 50,000 students, parents, teachers, and festival goers participate in the weeklong celebration.

The event features visual, literary, cultural, and performing arts, all of which are produced by Caddo Parish students and other regional public and private schools. This year’s event included KTAL NBC 6 ArtBreaks Got Talent show, Film Prize Jr., Fashion Forwards competition and Sizzle culinary art competition.

Volunteers are at the heart of what ArtBreak do, and they need and encourage the community to become a volunteer. Maria Thoma has been volunteering with ArtBreak for over thirty years and is highly involved in the coordination of ArtBreak. Thoma keeps everything on schedule from the arrival of schools to the volunteers. Maria says she has no plans to stop now, she really enjoys her time with ArtBreak and says it is a great community of volunteers.

“There’s no way we could do this event without volunteers. We are a staff of about 10 people and this event is huge, we need every warm body to make this event happen,” Casey Jones with SRAC said.

Maria Thoma, ArtBreak volunteer, and Lynn Vance

