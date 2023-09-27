SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) hosts events at the award-winning Caddo Common Park located on Texas Avenue.

Once a month, Thirty Thursday is an event that many look forward to attending. The event has music, food trucks, vendors, and adult beverages.

“And people who love the outdoors, I think like things like this, and I think it’s people who really want to Shreveport and all that Shreveport has to offer,” said Joan Nerrettig of the Jonitones Band.

According to SRAC, the extremely hot temperatures have affected attendance; however, with fall right around the corner, they want to invite everyone to come out and enjoy these free events.

“Once a month, we will do a Thirsty Thursday. It’s going to have a bar; Fatty Arbuckles is doing the bar actually right over there. We have an art market that’s behind you that has different artists selling their goods. We’re gonna have food trucks,” said Casey Jones from SRAC.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The next Thirsty Thursdays will be held on October 12th and November 16th.

If you know anyone or any organization doing “Something Good,” contact Lynn to have them highlighted at lvance@ktalnews.com.