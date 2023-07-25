SHREVEPORT La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For many starting a food-related business can be intimidating; fortunately, Shreveport culinary entrepreneurs have a resource to help them realize their dreams.

That resource is the Milam Street Kitchen Incubator and Community Kitchen.

The facility has a commercial kitchen and dining room.

Monique Armond serves as MS KICK’s executive director, and she said the community kitchen is not only helping food entrepreneurs become profitable. It serves the dual role of providing access to nutritious foods to the community.

“We also are here in this community because, as you can tell, this is a food desert, and the residents here do not have access in walking distance to healthy food,” Armand said.

The incubator provides services to assist business owners with taxes, licenses, and planning needed to run a business. Aspiring restauranteurs consult with professionals who help them understand whether or not the food industry is a fit for them and provide resources that promote growth.

Two businesses that utilize MS KICK are So Goody Good and Island Vibez.

Chris Holden, Owner of So Goody Good, said the incubator is excellent for startup kitchens that can not afford the overhead of a full-service restaurant.

“The thing about MS KICK, we get the commercial kitchen, the facility is nice – it’s practically new, at a fraction of the cost,” Holden said. “So for me not knowing the food industry and having to learn from the start, it was great here because I didn’t have to worry about overhead buying an oven, buying a stove.”

On their website, MS KICK provides a list of preferred caterers who meet business and health requirements.

MS KICK participates in and holds community events at the Milam Street location and partners with organizations in Shreveport and Caddo parish.

Kids’ cooking classes and a Shreveport Green pop-up produce stand are among the other services available to community members. Check the events calendar on their website for dates and times.