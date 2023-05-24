SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shriners Hospitals for Children is known for its state-of-the-art pediatric, orthopedic, and cleft palate medical facility in Shreveport, LA.

Celebrating 100 years since opening its first hospital in 1922, Shriners Children’s relies heavily upon donations and partnerships to serve children in need, free of charge.

Shriners Hospitals for Children

Buff City Soap

Majestic soap Buff City Soap

Buff City Soap

Zombie Repellent soap

“It’s the first time we have partnered with Buff City,” said a representative from Shriners Hospitals for Children. “We got to come in and pick the color, the design, we picked the scents.”

Two specialty soaps, Zombie Repellent for kids and Majestic for adults, were custom designed by Shriners Hospitals for Children for a fundraiser to support the children in need at Shriners.

The two specialty Shriners Children’s scents are available until May 31. $1.00 from every bar is donated to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“Shriners is only able to do what we do because so many in the community support us,” shared Shriners.

Buff City Soap creates handmade products that are free of harsh ingredients and full of plant-based nourishments that are good for your skin. Buff City Soap is located at 7021 Youree Drive in Shreveport.

If you know anyone or any organization doing “Something Good” contact Lynn to have them highlighted at lvance@ktalnews.com