BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning has a program for students with special needs called Pursuing Innovative Vocational Occupations Today (PIVOT).

The curriculum is a combination of several research-based curriculum platforms that focus on the areas of vocational training, independent living skills, transportation training, community-based training, functional academics, and both non-paid and paid employment opportunities.

“Our goal is to kinda teach them and everyone around them that they can do the same things we can do and they deserve the same privileges and rights that we have and same opportunities that everyone else gets,” said Matt Watson, Bossier Schools Transition Coordinator.

A big part of the internship is to get them integrated into the public and get the public used to seeing people with differences. It is important that they learn to be as independent as possible. For some, that may mean living on their own at some point, and others may never leave their family, but being a part of a community is beneficial to them.

Jada Gatson is a part of the PIVOT program, and she is interning with PJ’s Coffee in Bossier City. Jada cleans tables, counters, and windows; she really enjoys baking muffins, glazing cinnamon rolls, and making sandwiches. She shared that she works because it makes her happy.

PJ’s Coffee franchise owner Brandy Craft says Jada and others in the program with her business are important parts of the team and they always have a smile when they arrive to work. They really do want to be there.

“Overall, I’ve had four students, and I feel like they have all added value to my team,” said Craft.

The program is always looking for businesses to partner with by placing interns.

“Some of those students within our program, they’re eligible through our partnership with Louisiana Workforce Commission to get reimbursed for their wages. And so that’s another added benefit that the work the companies could hire them and almost like a trial period. And if they like them, then they can keep them,” said Matt Watson, Bossier Schools Transition Coordinator.

“I don’t wanna let them go like I just wanna keep them forever,” said PJ’s Coffee franchise owner Brandy Craft.

If you’re a business owner who would like to host a student intern, please contact Matt Watson at 318-759-2947 or email him at matt.watson@bossierschools.org

