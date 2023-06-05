HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A non-profit organization is helping girls who age out of the foster care system to gain their independence.

In 2017, an increased need was noticed by husband and wife founder duo, Amy and David Barton, for young women who were facing homelessness due to aging out of foster care or were seeking refuge from an unsafe environment. That is how Arvad Ministries and the purchase of 5 acres of land in 2022 in Bossier Parish began.

Arvad Ministries’ House of Grace provides a Christ-centered home for young women ages 18-24 who have either aged out of foster care or are experiencing homelessness. The program can last up to 24 months or longer depending on the needs of the individual.

Founder, Amy Barton RN, BSN, VA-BC is a longtime foster mom. Amy firmly believes that young women who are put in unsafe and traumatic experiences need a safe refuge including life skills and a support system.

Currently, Arvad Ministries’ House of Grace can house up to 4 girls, they are in expansion mode to be able to house up to 8 but they plan to keep expanding.

The young women who take part in this program will learn life skills, hope, motivation, and resources, and receive counseling. The goal is to make the women independent and ready to live their life on their own.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

House of Grace receives no government funding and very few grant dollars. They rely primarily on donations and volunteers.

If you are interested in volunteering they need people who can teach life skills, provide transportation, and even come have a movie night with the girls.

If you know anyone or any organization doing “Something Good” contact Lynn to have them highlighted at lvance@ktalnews.com