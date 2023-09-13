BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – September is National Senior Center month, and Bossier Council on Aging has much to offer seniors.

Anyone 60 or older is welcome to use the facilities and receive services that they qualify for.

Some services they offer are site meals, home-delivered meals, nutritional education, information and assistance, transportation, recreation, wellness programs, legal assistance, support groups, public education, and much more.

The center is a place to make friends, have fun, and make long-time companions while staying busy.

“We have arts and crafts. We have just started a leather class in the afternoons one day a month. We have pokeno (card game) one day a month. We have a complete exercise room that has all the state-of-the-art exercise equipment that they can use,” said Cindy Watson, Bossier Council Wellness Director.

They also have yoga classes and guest speakers. But the most popular weekly event at the center is BINGO.

They provide a Meals on Wheels program, they also have a new MOMS Meals program. MOMS is a drop ship program.

MOMS Meal delivery service provides more flexibility for those special diets. Recipients can order from a menu and choose the meals they want to be delivered, and the meals are shipped to their front door with cool packs.

Bossier Council on Aging additionally provides services for homebound individuals.

“I love everything about it. We got friends and, and if you got troubles, somebody’s there to help you and, and you just, you just, you just, I got, I got, see, I’m talking about it, and I got goosebumps everywhere because that’s how cool this place is,” said Donna, a frequent visitor to the center.

The center is always open to volunteers coming to teach classes, call bingo, or just visit with the seniors. They say come love on the seniors.

