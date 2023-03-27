BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- CAF Rise Above is an organization that inspires young people to RISE ABOVE adversity using lessons from the past.

The CAF Rise Above traveling mobile movie theater stopped at Airline High School in Bossier City to do just that. A 160-degree panoramic screen housed in a climate control semi-trailer with expandable sides and stadium seating housed 30 students at a time.

Two 15-minute documentary-style movies were shown. The first was about the WASPs (Women Airforce Service Pilots) who volunteered to fly military planes during World War II. Many thought women could never fly such advanced aircraft even though there was a serious shortage of pilots.

Women were not allowed to be members of the military. They even paid their own way and when disbanded they paid their way back home. Some lost their lives due to this fact. But they did what many believed they could not and trained male pilots.

According to the CAF Rise Above website, this group of heroic Americans exhibited tremendous bravery and determination in the face of many who felt women could not do what was then considered a man’s job. Despite the obstacles and disapproval of others, these women forged ahead and served with tremendous distinction in the U.S. Army Air Corps.

The second movie was about the Tuskegee Airmen America’s first black military pilots. Black pilots had never been allowed to fight the enemy. Segregation and racism were still rooted in the country. In 1940 under pressure from activists, the media, and political groups Franklin Roosevelt issued an executive order to abolish discrimination in the military. They flew 1,578 missions and they were issued many awards and decorations.

These stories and legacies were told to inspire, inform and motivate students and to show them they can do anything. Each was given dog tags with six guiding principles:

1-Aim high

2-Believe in yourself

3-Use your brain

4-Be ready to go

5-Never quit

6-Expect to win

Check out the CAF Rise Above website HERE. Educational resources for parents and educators are available HERE.

