BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The Cavalier Care Center is making a difference on the Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) campus one student at a time.

The Cavalier Care Center was founded in 2020 to help students in need, and BPCC is the only college in the state with a care center.

The Cavalier Care Center has a career closet for those needing job interview clothes, caps, and gowns for those who can’t afford them, a USDA-certified food pantry, a chrome book loan program, and a calculator program.

They can also assist students in finding affordable housing and a USDA-approved food pantry where fresh meat, vegetables, and hygiene products are available.

“The students love the Cavalier Care Center. It’s a place of hope. It’s a place of just love,” said Program Director Sandra Roberson.

After visiting the care center, students are better able to focus on their studies and education than on their immediate needs.

“If it wasn’t for this Cav Center. I don’t know if I would have continued. And at one point in my life, I don’t know if I would have even stepped foot in a college,” said James Strauss, a student volunteer at the Cavalier Care Center.

Oliver Love is a BPCC student and volunteer who says he loves stocking shelves and helping other students. Oliver was initially shy, but due to his passion and volunteer work at the care center, he is in high demand from many students needing help from Oliver.

“It’s so important that it is housed on every college campus because students have a place that says we care, we love you, we support you and we want to see you succeed and be successful,” said Roberson.

