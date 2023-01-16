BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City resident, 87-year-old Maria Montalvo went missing from her home around 5 pm on January 4, 2023. Her family was extremely worried due to the fact that she suffers from a medical condition that could impair her judgment.

Her concerned family called Bossier City police who issued a Silver Alert and asked the public for help to find her. Some of her neighbors drove around the neighborhood in an effort to locate Maria.

About a mile away from her residence, Maria arrived at Applebee’s Grill and Bar. Applebee’s is located on a busy road at 2126 Airline Drive. The local staff knew something was not right and Maria spoke little English.

Once a Spanish-speaking employee arrived, Maria was able to explain to him that she was tired, had a headache, and wanted water and tacos. The Bossier City’s Applebee’s were happy to take care of her. There was no concern as to if she had money, they just wanted to help her.

Three hours later the police and her family arrived. The worried family graciously thanked the staff for taking care of Maria.

The family did release the following statement, sent by her granddaughter “The Montalvo family is very thankful with Applebee’s employees because they kept my grandma safe, warm, and fed. We also are thankful for the Bossier police officers and detectives who did all they could to help. Old Greenacres neighborhood residents were also very helpful, some even drove around looking for my grandma. My grandma is doing fine and we as a family are doing everything to keep her safe at home.”

Photo: Maria and her daughter

KTAL NBC 6 salutes the Applebee’s staff for Doing Something Good. If you know anyone or any organization doing “Something Good” contact Lynn to have them highlighted at lvance@ktalnews.com