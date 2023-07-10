BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The June storms that devastated the Shreveport-Bossier area on June 16, had tragic effects on many in the community.

The Dement Brothers Boxing Club building was severely damaged and lost its gym. That has not stopped the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization from helping, training, and mentoring area kids and young adults.

They have set up a temporary space and boxing ring in the East Bank district across from the Bossier Arts Council and currently offer classes Monday through Friday at 3 pm.

According to Head Coach Jake Dement, they offer scholarships for those who cannot pay, so that no child is left behind. He says it teaches them discipline. It is also a great workout.

The main goal is to have fun and keep kids off the streets. They want to give them something to do. Statistically, kids who participate in organized boxing programs are less likely to fall victim to criminality, drugs, suicide, and obesity.

They shared that kids and young adults are welcome to come and do not have to be a legendary boxer like Mohamad Ali to participate. Although they would love to discover and nurture the next great boxer such as Ali.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Jake Dement is the son of Tim Dement, a former Olympic boxer. He competed in the 1976 Olympic Games in Munich, Germany.

The Dement Brothers Boxing Club services are made possible by donations and the kindness of the community for equipment and travel expenses to compete.

They are actively searching for a new building so they can continue to serve the kids and young adults in the community. If you are interested in donating, helping, or joining the Dement Brother Boxing Club call 318-617-1508.

If you know anyone or any organization doing “Something Good,” contact Lynn to have them highlighted at lvance@ktalnews.com