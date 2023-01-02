SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Our community asked for more local good news, we heard the inquiry, and in 2022 we launched Something Good with Lynn Vance. Lynn recalls some of her favorite memorable segments.
We have linked them below if you missed any and want to view the complete stories:
1. Downtown I-20 underpass coming alive with color
2. Pick me up: Mystery rocks spread smiles in Bossier City neighborhood
3. Shreveport women create crawfish review Facebook page
4. Roxy the bulldog, Shriners Hospital’s secret motivator
5. Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club gives back
6. Murff Brothers give back to Hope House
If you know anyone or any organization doing “Something Good” contact Lynn to have them highlighted.