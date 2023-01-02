SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Our community asked for more local good news, we heard the inquiry, and in 2022 we launched Something Good with Lynn Vance. Lynn recalls some of her favorite memorable segments.

We have linked them below if you missed any and want to view the complete stories:

1. Downtown I-20 underpass coming alive with color

A colorful new public art project is taking shape underneath the Marshall Street I-20 overpass.

2. Pick me up: Mystery rocks spread smiles in Bossier City neighborhood

“PICK ME UP, hurry before someone else does. This handmade gift has been left here with the hope that it makes you smile.”

3. Shreveport women create crawfish review Facebook page

Local women behind Facebook are dedicated to reviewing mudbugs in our area

4. Roxy the bulldog, Shriners Hospital’s secret motivator

Roxy the bulldog is a forty-seven-pound certified therapy dog for Shriners Children’s Hospital

5. Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club gives back

The club regularly supports charitable causes, such as providing scholarships to graduating seniors, holding toy drives, and helping local schools

6. Murff Brothers give back to Hope House

The Murff Brothers Gospel Singers formed in 1979. A group of family members decided to use their talent to spread the gospel through music.

If you know anyone or any organization doing “Something Good” contact Lynn to have them highlighted.