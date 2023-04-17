BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Arts Council is dedicated to promoting, supporting, and providing cultural events and programming in order to enhance the quality of life and develop a cultural identity for Bossier Parish.

The Bossier Arts Council (BAC) was created in 1980 through a joint effort by a local arts organization and the City of Bossier. The Bossier Arts Council continues to partner with the City in providing excellence in the arts for citizens and visitors. Over the years BAC has grown, focusing on expanding arts opportunities in community theatre, visual arts, festivals and exhibits, arts education for children and adults, public arts, and grants opportunities.

Over the years BAC has grown and focuses on expanding artistic opportunities with theatre, visual arts, festivals, arts education for all ages, public arts, grant opportunities, and exhibits.

The Bossier Arts Council hosted “Please Touch the Art” four years ago and now it’s back as “Sensory Show: The Second Sense”. It runs now until May 27, 2023.

The goal is for artists to take their visual medium and incorporate a secondary sense for viewers to interact with. The works include touch, smell, and taste.

For some artists, this was the first time they had participated and many of them told us it was lots of fun and they would do it again.

“Sensory Show: The Second Sense” is for families with kids and school groups. The show is free to the public. For information on Bossier Arts Council’s events and hours.

If you know anyone or any organization doing “Something Good” contact Lynn to have them highlighted at lvance@ktalnews.com