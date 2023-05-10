(Loving Living Local) – Welcome to Loving Living Local! Today, we have Chris Lyon, the director of Taco Wars, here to discuss the event where taquerias from all over town will compete to see who has the best taco.

A Celebration of Latino Culture

Taco Wars is an annual event that celebrates the rich Latino culture of Shreveport. The event happened on the 29th of May from noon until 8:00 p.m. at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium. Visitors enjoyed an experience that features 16 vendors and a lot of amazing tacos, salsa, and drinks.

Rain or Shine, The Show Goes On

Taco Wars is an outdoor event, but this year, the weather has been unpredictable. Lyon assures us that they are prepared, and the event will happen whether it rains or shines. There is an indoor space for visitors to enjoy and escape the rain or the heat.

More Than Just Tacos

With 16 vendors this year, Taco Wars promises to be the biggest event yet. The visitors will have a chance to try as many tacos as they want and vote for the best salsa. The chips and salsa are free, but you’ll have to pay for any tacos and adult beverages.

Judging the Best Taco

The judges for the best taco are from all over the country, carefully selected for their objective viewpoint. Visitors can also choose the best salsa and vote for their favorite. The competition aims to celebrate different cultures that Shreveport has to offer and allow people to try something new.

Finding Your Favorite Taco

Taco Wars also offers an opportunity to discover new taquerias. You can go to their website and see all the tacos that will be available for judging. This creates an authentic foodie experience, where visitors can try tacos from all over town and maybe find a new favorite place to eat.