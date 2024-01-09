SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An eagerly anticipated art exhibition, “Divine Inspiration,” is set to open its doors at The Meadows Museum at Centenary College on Friday.

This collaborative masterpiece brings together the talents of three distinguished Shreveport artists: muralist Ka ‘Davien Baylor, renowned contemporary realist painter Eric Francis, and versatile rural and contemporary painter Ron Smith.

The exhibition is thoughtfully separated into three series: “God, Giants, and G.O.A.T.S,” each series resonating with the voice of its creator. Their mission aims to kindle hope, initiate change, and spark conversation through this artistic adventure.

Ka ‘Davien Baylor encapsulates the essence of the project, stating, “It’s about how God inspires us to create, to see the things that we’re inspired by through people and the world and through events. I just think it’s so incredible that we get to focus on these things and how all of them don’t seem to be good things, but there is gold in them if you present them in a certain way,”

The exhibit will be on display from January 16th to May 3rd. For hours of viewing, visit the Meadows Museum’s website.