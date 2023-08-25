BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2023 Shreveport Super Derby post positions are drawn ahead of the Labor Day weekend event.

Louisiana Downs presents the 41st running of the Super Derby in Bossier.

The return of the Super Derby in Bossier will take place on Saturday, September 2 with a post time at 2:05 p.m.

Organizers announced Friday what attendees can expect during the event. On Super Derby Saturday there will be plenty to do during this family-friendly event.

Post positions were announced and set for race day.

September 2 Handicapping seminar, meet and greet with track announcer John McGary at 12 p.m.

Jockey autograph session at 12:30 p.m.

Races begin at 2:05 p.m.

After the 5th race, there will be a hat contest.

Super Derby race at 4:53 p.m.