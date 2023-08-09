Sci-port is hosting an event that honors Elvis Presley's connections to Shreveport.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Are you ready to spend a night with Elvis?

The King will be celebrated in Shreveport at a special event called A Night With Elvis. Hosted by Sci-Port Discovery Center, special guests such as local musician and historian Johnny Wessler, Dianne Harmon (the Founder and President of the Elvis Angels Fan Club) will share many stories about Elvis.

The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails, food, and fun memories. From 7:15 until 10 p.m. the movie Elvis will be shown in the upgraded Goodman IMAX Dome, which is the only IMAX Dome theatre in Louisiana.

Baz Luhrmann directed Elvis, and the movie was nominated for eight Oscars including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound. The film stars Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

Items from the collection of Elvis’ lead guitarist, James Burton, will be on display thanks to the James Burton Foundation.

An Elvis-inspired dessert will be served during the event.

Tickets to the event are available on Sci-Port’s website for $35 per person or $25 for Sci-Port members, and the movie will be shown at the IMAX theatre through Aug. 30.