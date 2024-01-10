SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Robinson Film Center will host a very special viewing of The Color Purple on Thursday in honor of a Shreveport native who played a crucial role in the styling of cast members.

Mooretown native Mona Bowman is a graduate of Fair Park High School and Wiley University (Wiley College) and has received nominations for her beautifully styled hair. Her credits include Emancipation, The Great Debaters, Pitch Perfect 3, and True Detective Season 3, just to name a few.

Bowman is on the short list of the BAFTAS and the Academy Awards for the amazing period hair styling she fashioned for the cast of the 2023 reboot of The Color Purple.

We are so excited to have Ms. Bowman at a screening of The Color Purple as her work on the film is absolutely beautiful, and we share the same vision of exposing people to different facets of filmmaking,” said Wendell Riley, RFC’s Executive Director. “I would strongly encourage anyone interested in doing hair and makeup on a film set to attend, along with those who just want to get more behind-the-scenes insight on the film.”

Anyone who loves the story told in The Color Purple or who has aspirations to learn more about life on set is encouraged to attend, as Bowman will pull back the curtain and share some of her experiences in the film industry with audience members.

The viewing is on January 11 at 7 p.m., and tickets are available at the Robinson Film Center website.