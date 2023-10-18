SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The pumpkins are shining for the annual Pumpkin Shine on Line celebration at Betty Virginia Park on Tuesday evening.

Local schools and businesses carve creative pumpkin displays for people to view while walking through the park. The pumpkins are set up along a trail that glows once the sun sets. A few attendees shared their thoughts about the fun event.

“I like the pumpkins with all the themes. I like the themes and all the candy,” said Liza Hoffman, attendee.

“I think how creative people can be with pumpkins and what people can turn them into,” said Beatrice Reeg, an attendee.

“The candy,” said Jaden Gaut, an attendee.

“This is a safe environment for kids where they can get candy and stuff like that,” Gaut’s dad said.

The Pumpkin Shine on Line is a local fall tradition dating back 30 years hosted by Southfield School and SPAR.