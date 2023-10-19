SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Laugh, eat, and enjoy the big screen at Prize Fest’s second weekend!

Prize Fest is a festival that takes place in Shreveport and features creative arts in film, food, music, fashion, and comedy.

Artists from all over the country compete to win over $100,000 in cash and prizes.

According to the organization, the finalists have been preparing their work for months to be seen, heard, and tasted by the Prize Fest audience and the Prize Mentors, to win their votes to take home big cash prizes and more.

YOU get to be the judge! All you have to do, is purchase a pass to as many of the events you wish to attend, go to the festival and experience the artists’ work, have a great time and then vote for your favorites to help crown the winners!

Katy Larsen, owner of The Agora Borealis, joined the morning team to recap the festival’s first weekend, which included fashion and music. She also explains what you can expect from the second weekend!

Weekend 2 of Prize Fest kicks off with a red-carpet event where you’ll have the opportunity to mingle with this year’s filmmakers, casts, crew, and judges.

Here’s a breakdown of Thursday’s events:

7pm-9pm– Red Carpet Walk, Photos, Interviews

9pm- Mayor Arceneaux Proclamation

9pm-10pm- Filmmaker Speed Date (each filmmaker gets 30 seconds to pitch their film to judges and attendees)

10pm-12am- After Party at Pepito’s XO

Don’t wait any longer, grab your ticket today and experience Prize Fest.

Larsen says, “It’s a great event to get involved with.”

Tickets are still available at Prize Fest.