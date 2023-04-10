SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Julia Roberts fans, particularly those who love the movie Pretty Woman, have a rare opportunity to see a performance in Shreveport of the opera that once made “Vivian” cry.

The opera scene in the movie Pretty Woman, which was released in 1990, is now considered cinematic gold. Vivian attends the opera with a man who paid for her companionship, and as she becomes absorbed by the storyline of Verdi’s masterpiece Vivian discovers close similarities between her own life and the main character in Verdi’s La traviata.

La traviata is a nod in the cultural direction of the lower class, which is judged for their poverty and self-afflictions by the upper class in 1850s Paris, France. The character of Violetta, who falls in love with a man who was born into a wealthy family, agrees to stop seeing her true love, Alfredo, after Alfredo’s father pleads with her to end the relationship so that he and his son will not be not shamed.

As the play progresses, the characters each experience a series of interconnected epiphanies. In the end, love wins—but love also loses.

The Shreveport Opera will present Verdi’s La traviata, which has captivated audiences and inspired other artistic works for more than 18 decades, on Saturday, Apr. 22. The performance, which also concludes the Shreveport Opera’s season 2023, will be staged at RiverView Theatre, 600 Clyde Fant Parkway, at 7:30 p.m. Dress rehearsal is scheduled for Thursday, Apr. 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Robert Neu will direct the opera, which will be simultaneously conducted by Maestro Joe Illick. Megan Koch has been cast in the role of Violetta, Nathan Schafer as Alfredo, and Spencer Reichman will lend his baritone voice to Giorgio, Alfredo’s father.

Advance tickets may be purchased by phone at 318-227-9503, or online at www.shreveportopera.org. The remaining tickets will be available at the door. Prices vary from $35 – $95. Discounts are available for students and members of the military.

Those with season tickets may arrive at 6:30 for a lecture on the subject of Verdi’s La traviata. A free limousine shuttle, from the first floor of the Regions’ parking garage on Edwards Street, will be provided by Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Valet parking will also be available for the price of $10.