SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Little Theatre is staging a musical tribute to Frank Sinatra, called “My Way.”

The cast will be singing more than 50 snippets of Sinatra’s songs, and it will be directed by Rocky Maddox.

The family-friendly show opens this Friday, October 27th, and runs through next Sunday, November 5th.

Tickets are just $30 and can be purchased on their website, or by calling 318-424-4439.