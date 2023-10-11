SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Get ready to sing along with one of the top R&B singers of the ’90s!

Tickets are still available to catch Ginuwine live at The Strand on October 28th at 619 Louisiana Avenue in Shreveport.

The Grammy-nominated, and multiplatinum-selling singer of well-known tunes such as ‘Pony’, and ‘So Anxious’ will be joined by Day26 members Willie Taylor and Brian Angel of Bad Boy’s Making the Band.

TV, and radio personality Claudia Jordan whose production company is bringing the show to town said her career has a very special connection to Shreveport.

“Back in the day, my career got started by competing in the Miss USA Pageant right here in Shreveport, Louisiana. I made top ten and it’s always been a special place for me,” Jordan said.

She also said the crap tables at a certain local casino have always brought her good fortune.

Show time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $49 and VIP packages include a meet and greet with the performers are also available.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit The Strand.