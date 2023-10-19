SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A filmmaker from Shreveport is set to premiere a coming-of-age feature film in his hometown on Thursday night.

The Exploding Boy is a film short by Monty Wolf and Ian Southworth and it is set to screen at Bears on Fairfield at 7:30 p.m. on October 19.

Wolf grew up in Shreveport and worked in local news until he moved to Portland and attended film school at Portland State University.

The Exploding Boy tells the story of Alex, a teen with dreams of becoming the next great puppeteer like Jim Henson. However, his father, community, and school seem to be positioned against him.

His feelings of angst and oppression get a little relief when he meets a charismatic transfer student and his life is forever changed.

In addition to the Shreveport screening, The Exploding Boy is making the film festival rounds across the U.S. and has garnered several awards including ‘Best Dramatic Film‘ at the Oregon Independent Film Festival.

Watch Monty Wolf live on KTAL News Now at 3 p.m. to hear more about The Exploding Boy.