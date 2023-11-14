SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Council approved legislation Tuesday that authorizes a lease agreement for 50 Cent’s production company G-Unit Films to move into Millennium Studios.

The lease proposes an initial term of thirty years with an option to renew for one additional 15-year term and includes ‘all furniture, fixtures, and equipment.’

The agreement also proposes rental payments in the amount of $2,400 a year during the initial term and renewal term of the agreement.

Earlier this year, Jackson was seen touring Millennium Studios in Shreveport. Shreveport City Officials later met with Jackson to discuss his possible plans to acquire facilities in Shreveport.

The motion was moved by Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor and seconded by Councilwoman Ursula Bowman.