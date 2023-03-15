Shreveport, LA (KTAL/KMSS) – The Annual Shamrock Shuffle, organized by Barksdale Spouses’ Club, returns on Saturday for the eighth annual 5K run.

Proceeds raised from the Shamrock Shuffle 5K benefit scholarship program that engages Shreveport-Bossier students and provides teacher-focused grant opportunities for military-affiliated members in our community.

Fundraising chair Cherie Groninger and operational VP Chessica Harville join the morning team in the studio with the exciting details.

For more information or to register for this event, visit their website.