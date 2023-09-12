WASHINGTON, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Arkansas Shakespeare Center will perform a modern comedy at a historic Arkansas State Park in mid-September.

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” will be performed on Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the 1940 WPA gymnasium at Historic Washington State Park in Washington, Arkansas.

A work by William Shakespeare entitled Tragedy of Othello, 1622. Image: KTAL files.

The park is a restored 19th-century village where daily tours provide access to more than 15 historic sites and museums. It opens daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the park, visit www.historicwashingtonstatepark.com

Doors for the modern comedy, enacted by the Arkansas Shakespeare Center, will open at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 870-983-2684.

The Arkansas Shakespeare Troup is also conducting afternoon workshops on how to perform Shakespeare’s works on the modern stage. The workshops will also take place on Sept. 16. The first, “Understanding the Language of Shakespeare,” will occur at 2 p.m. “Stage Combat in Shakespeare” begins at 4 p.m. The workshops are designed for those aged 14 and older. Admission to either workshop is $5 per person.

The Arkansas Shakespeare Center is the only Shakespeare-based company in Arkansas. It’s located in Conway, Ark., and the company brings respected and experienced Shakespearean actors to the state each season.