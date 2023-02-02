SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The African American History Parade returns to downtown Shreveport on Saturday.

The 35th annual parade kicks off at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, located at 705 Elvis Presley Boulevard, on Feb. 4 at 11:00 a.m. Bands, cheerleaders, dance groups, drill teams, social clubs, and more make this parade representative of many communities in Northwest Louisiana.

This free family-friendly event began in 1988 and is a place for all citizens to celebrate Black History Month.

And yes, there will be Mardi Gras beads and candy.

(Map of the African American History Parade route in downtown Shreveport. Image: Shreveport Police Department)

The SPD will close the parade route to traffic beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Feb. 4.

SPD has also provided a list of upcoming parades in Shreveport and tips for how to stay safe when you’re out and about on parade routes.

Upcoming parades:

African American History Parade

Feb. 4; parade route closes at 9:00 a.m. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m.

Krewe of Centaur Parade

Feb. 11; parade route closes at 1:00 p.m. The parade begins at 3:00 p.m.

Krewe of Gemini Parade

Feb. 18; parade route closes at 1:00 p.m. The parade begins at 3:00 p.m.

Krewe of Highland Parade

Feb. 19; parade route closes at 1:00 p.m. The parade begins at 2:00 p.m.

Parade safety tips from SPD