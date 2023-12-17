SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino – Shreveport is celebrating over $100 thousand in guest winnings.

In November, multiple visitors of the casino left with $10 thousand or more from hitting the jackpot on slot machines.

According to their report, the jackpot wins were found at the Triple Golden Cherries machine, the Cash Machine, the Rakin Bacon machine, the Dancing Drums Prosperity slot machine, the Double Gold Machine, and the Buffalo Gold Slot.

The winner of the Dancing Drums Prosperity slot machine went home with more than $11 thousand on Thanksgiving Day.

The largest earning of the group was a $57 thousand prize from the Rakin Bacon Machine on November 15.