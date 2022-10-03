Sacheen Littlefeather (Apache/Yaqui/AZ), a Native American civil rights activist who famously declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Oscar for Best Actor in “The Godfather,” has died at the age of 75, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Activist and actress Sacheen Littlefeather takes part in a panel discussion on the PBS special “Reel Injun” at the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2010. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Her death comes just weeks after the Academy apologized to Littlefeather, who had been “professionally boycotted” after the incident.

In August, the Academy hosted an “evening of conversation and healing” with Littlefeather at its museum in Los Angeles.

David Rubin, the former president of the Academy, acknowledged Littlefeather’s mistreatment in a statement earlier this year.

“You made a powerful statement that continues to remind us of the necessity of respect and the importance of human dignity,” Rubin wrote. “The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified. The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable. For too long, the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration.”

“You are forever respectfully engrained in our history,” Rubin wrote at the time.