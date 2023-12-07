(Loving Living Local) – Susan Kirton hosts Ruggenbach Brewing Company of downtown Marshall, Texas to show us their beautiful rooftop bar that oversees downtown and how they want to help bring community to downtown and build more opportunities for other businesses.

Ruggenbach wants to help energize the historic downtown of Marshall by drawing people in to enjoy the community with nice views, family fun, and a cold beer. Their goal is to create a family-friendly environment where you can bring your children and enjoy a nice outing with the family and meet new people in the community. There will be games for the kids to play and enjoy themselves as well. Ruggenbach also hosts live music concerts on the rooftop and you can visit their website here and follow them on Facebook to make sure you do not miss out on their next live music event and more.

The rooftop and second floor are available to rent for your important events with an Airbnb room available for rent as well. Go enjoy the scene and a good vibe at Ruggenbach Brewing Company!