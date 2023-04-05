SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The first Latino film festival arrives in Shreveport, celebrating Latino culture on the big screen.

Robinson Film Center, in partnership with 318 Latinos is bringing Festival De Cine to the Shreveport-Bossier region.

The film series will run through April 6 at Robinson Film Center, featuring works from Mexico, Spain, Columbia, Argentina, and the United States, with the Golden Globe-winning Argentina 1984 headlining the event.

In addition to celebrated works from directors such as Guillermo Del Toro and Pedro Almodóvar, there will also be a short program featuring work by local Latino filmmakers.

For showtimes and tickets, visit Robinson Film Center.