MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Amtrak’s Wonderland Train is pulling up to Longview and Marshall, Texas stations several times throughout the 2022 holiday season.

The adventure begins with festivities at the Longview Depot on Fridays and Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. After having a little fun, passengers board the train at 6:15 for a 7:01 Marshall Depot arrival.

Once at the historic Marshall Depot, passengers will be greeted with a warm welcome to the city and given Christmas goodie bags filled with treats from Ginocchio Restaurant, Bear Creek Smokehouse, the City of Marshall Tourism and Economic Development division, and the Marshall Depot Board.

Hopping aboard a bus, passengers will be transferred to the Wonderland of Lights on the Harrison County Courthouse Square. There, they will see the restored courthouse, ride the city’s vintage carousel, get their skate on at the Wonderland ice rink, treat themselves to lighted carriage rides if they so choose, and stop by one of the many area restaurants that make Marshall so very special.

The Wonderland Train will run on Friday, December 9; Saturday, December 10; Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17.

Tickets for excursions on the Wonderland Train are sold out, but those with their hearts set on the complete adventure can try their luck by emailing artsview@artsviewact.com and asking to be placed on the ticket waiting list.

You can also enter to win a family four pack sweepstakes that includes:

-4 admissions to ice skating

-4 carousel rides

-4 train rides

-1 carriage ride

-4 bracelets for the unlimited ride & slide (carousel & inflatable slide)

There will be three winners in this sweepstakes, who will be randomly selected on Wednesday December 7, 2022, at 1:00 PM CST from all eligible entries received. Winners will be notified they won by phone or e-mail and will each receive one family-four-pack of tickets to the 2022 Marshall Wonderland Of Lights.

The approximate retail value of the prizes is $200. Entrants can win only once.

Click on the article below for more information on the sweepstakes:

But don’t worry if you don’t win the sweepstakes or can’t get tickets for the train. You can still see the Christmas lights in Marshall and take in all the fun the vintage city has to offer.

All you’ve got to do is hitch a ride on Santa’s sleigh!