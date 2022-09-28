SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new feature at the beloved Red River Revel festival will highlight local businesses in downtown Shreveport.

The Revel kicks off this weekend inside Festival Plaza. Known for bringing artists from across the country to showcase their work and music, the Revel also celebrates Louisiana culture.

This year it’s called Revel Plus and has some new surprises. Due to a new partnership with downtown businesses, the festival will offer discounted items, special food dishes, and after-parties. SporTran will provide a free shuttle service to get around downtown.

Red River Revel forms new partnership with local businesses (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Red River Revel forms new partnership with local businesses (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Red River Revel forms new partnership with local businesses (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Red River Revel forms new partnership with local businesses (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Red River Revel forms new partnership with local businesses (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Red River Revel forms new partnership with local businesses (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Red River Revel forms new partnership with local businesses (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Red River Revel forms new partnership with local businesses (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Red River Revel forms new partnership with local businesses (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Red River Revel forms new partnership with local businesses (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

The organizer said it is a great way to promote the local economy with creativity.

“The idea first came to me when I visited Festival International in Lafayette. I noticed, by going there as a spectator and now executive director for the Revel, how much that downtown community supports that festival and how it supports its downtown community. It’s a very symbiotic relationship. It seemed to help both out in a great way,” said Red River Revel Executive Director Logan Lewis.

The Red River Revel runs October 1 through the 9.