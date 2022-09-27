SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hundreds of people attended the SHBA Business Expo 2022 and Taste of Southern Hills at Summer Grove Baptist Church.

Organizers estimate more than 700 people were in attendance. KTAL AND KMSS sponsored the event, which included 100 vendors offering samples and giveaways to those wanting to learn more about the products and services available in their community.

“All kinds of networking going on,” said Beverly Sater of the Southern Hills Business Association. “That’s what we essentially want to do is promote networking in the business community and welcome people in the neighborhood and let them know what’s available in Southern Hills.”

Awards were given in several categories. Elite Party Designs won the award for Best Booth Decoration. Isagenix won the award for Best Product Presentation. No Teeth Meat BBQ was awarded top honors for Best Entree for the second year in a row. The Chocolate Pineapple took home the award for Best Dessert.