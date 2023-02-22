SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A professional violinist on a dizzying world tour with stops in New York, New York, Greenwich, Connecticut, Munster, Germany, Brussels, Belgium, Madrid, Spain, and the Florida Keys will soon perform multiple times in Shreveport.

William Hagen, a Utah native, made his 2022/23 debut in Columbia with the Orquesta Filharmónica de Bogotá and currently performs throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, but on Saturday, Mar. 4 he will be onstage with the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra.

Michael Butterman will conduct Hagen and the SSO at the RiverView Theatre beginning at 7:30 p.m., where the performance will include Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy, Butterworth’s The Banks of Green Willow, and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8.

Ticket prices range from $10 to $63. The Shreveport Symphony Orchestra’s seasonal sponsor is Willis-Knighton Health System, the concert sponsor is LOCALiQ, and the guest artist sponsor is the Neil Shehee Foundation.

On Sunday, Mar. 5 at 3:00 p.m., 2021 Wideman Silver Medalist pianist Edward Leung and Violinist William Hagen will be playing Franck’s Violin Sonata in A Major at Anderson Auditorium on the Centenary Campus. Debussy’s String Quartet with Karim Ayala Pool on violin, Borys Smolaga on viola, and Jason Mooney on cello will follow.

The free concert is presented by The Noel Foundation, Inc. Chamber Music Series.