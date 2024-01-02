(Loving Living Local) – Susan Kirton sits with Veronica Kennedy of Premier High School in Texarkana, Arkansas to shed light on their high school and the advantages for students.

The charter school first opened last year and is already seeing growth within the school. Premier High offers grades from 9th-12th and is a small environment with a slower pace which makes it perfect for students to get the proper attention they need for learning. The curriculum is all online and students come in to do their work to get the help and guidance they need in person.

Premier also offers credit recovery and career industry-based certifications for students up to the age of 21. Some of the certifications are in welding, HVAC, and mechanics, and the school is in the process of obtaining a nursing program.

Premier High School of Texarkana Arkansas has tons to offer students and is continuously growing each year. You can learn more about their school and program by visiting their website and applying to attend.