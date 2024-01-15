HOCHATOWN, Ok. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tammy Virgin says all the animals at her petting zoo in Hochatown, Oklahoma, are doing great despite the unseasonably cold winter weather.

“It’s a different routine for us because when we get here in the morning we start breaking ice,” Virgi told KTAL NBC 6 News. “We’ve had to make room for outside animals in the barn.”

Baby kittens and a sweet porcupine snuggle together indoors as the temperature drops outdoors. (Source: Hochatown Rescue Center and Petting Zoo FB page.)

She also mentioned the temperatures dropped to 8 degrees at the zoo the previous night.

“That’s super cold,” said Virgin, and that’s the reason she has been staying at Hochatown Rescue Center and Petting Zoo for days. “If the electricity goes out I’ll have to worry about losing reptiles or birds.”

When the petting zoo loses power on really cold days, Virgin must turn to propane for heating. But the propane doesn’t automatically switch on when the power goes out. Virgin must be there in-person to make the change.

And with the snow, and the cold, and the switch to propane, comes another addition to the farm: more chores, and more babies.

“Everybody’s having babies in this cold,” said Virgin with a giggle.

The water hoses at the petting zoo are frozen, so the team is forced to carry water in buckets. And if they don’t the animals can’t have fresh water. The temperature’s a pain, too, because the animals’ water freezes quickly.

“It’s a pain in the butt, but you do what you gotta do,” Virgin said.

Here’s why.

Animals at a petting zoo in Hochatown, Oklahoma are enjoying the cold weather. (Source: Hochatown Rescue Center and Petting Zoo FB page.)





Tammy Virgin is more than just the owner of Hochatown Rescue Center and Petting Zoo in Hochatown, Oklahoma. She really loves the animals.

Like really, really loves animals.

Slinky the otter thinks she’s a raccoon, so her sleeping arrangements shouldn’t come as a surprise. (Source: Hochatown Rescue Center and Petting Zoon FB page.)

She worked as a naturalist for the state of Oklahoma for about 15 years and wound up in this moment, where she takes care of an otter named Slinky who thinks she’s a raccoon.

“If you holler like a coon, she’ll answer you,” said Virgin.

Slinky the otter even taught Virgin’s dog, a rescue she named Cowboy, to fish for minnows. (Check out Slinky and Cowboy fishing together.)

“I’ll stay here until the weather’s better,” Virgin told KTAL.

But how much longer will Virgin be at the zoo before she gets the chance to go home? Officer Tyler Wisner with the police department in nearby Idabel, Oklahoma, said conditions in town aren’t too bad. The roads are moderately iced and there are no more hazards.

But in nearby Hochatown, a 30-minute drive away, keeping the zoo’s animals warm takes a lot of work.

“We’re doing great,” Virgin told KTAL. “Happy the camel was eating chunks of ice yesterday. The animals are excited about the snow. The deer were running and bucking, so they were all happy.”

And amidst the animals being excited to see snow, another sweet moment happened on Monday morning.

“We had a puppy adoption this morning that went great. People came to look at the zoo and rescue, and they fell in love with one of the puppies we take care of that was left on the side of the road.”

Virgin said the puppies are between 5 and 6 weeks old and her zoo was full when she heard about them, but she couldn’t leave the babies on the side of the road.

And so the puppies are at the petting zoo with a baby donkey named Jolly, a camel named Happy, and an otter that thinks she’s a raccoon. They’re up for adoption.

The whole thing sounds like heaven on earth if you love animals.

“You can’t leave them,” said Virgin about the puppies. “When you hear there are puppies on the side of the road, what do you do?”

When asked what type of donations people can make to help out the petting zoo, Virgin asked that everyone just take care of the animals around them.

“Just keep your animals warm. And if you see animals out near you, feed them. Get local farmers to donate hay for the animal shelters, too.”

Virgin recommends that people concerned about animals freezing in this cold should start “where you are and help any animal you can get close to.”

But if you live in southwestern Oklahoma and you want to help the Hochatown Rescue Center and Petting Zoo, Virgin says they do appreciate volunteers.

“Regular kids have been volunteering here for the last 7 or 8 years and now they’re teenagers.”

You can also call your local animal shelter and ask what they need. Or it can be as simple as keeping an eye on your neighborhood and making sure the animals around you are fine.

And if you want to go visit Hochatown Rescue Center and Petting Zoo, don’t let the winter weather keep you away. They’re open and the animals enjoy being petted as much as you will enjoy petting them.