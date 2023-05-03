BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack will kick off its 2023 live thoroughbred-racing season on Saturday.

Opening day features seven races beginning at 2:05 pm.

Saturday also marks the 149 years of the Kentucky Derby. Guests can watch the simulcast on monitors throughout the track. Post time for the Running of the Roses is 5:57 pm local time.

The fun begins at Louisiana Downs at 11 am on Saturday. The family-friendly event will include live entertainment, a Kids’ Zone, Food Truck Alley, and more. Guests dressed in their finest Kentucky Derby outfits could win $100. Guests will also receive a free $5 bet by swiping their Club 74 card at our racing promotional kiosks.

The thoroughbred season runs through September 12.

For more information and to view this racing season’s calendar visit Louisiana Downs.