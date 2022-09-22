SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas in September? Yes, it is true, at least for a few days in Ascension Parish.

The Cajun Village and Coffee House is the setting for a movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel. Filming is happening from Wednesday, Sept. 21 until Friday, Sept. 23, in Sorrento.

The name of that movie is “My Southern Family Christmas.” Daniel Lewis is the executive producer of the film, which premiers on Nov. 24.

“The Roberts and all of the vendors, as well as the community of Sorrento, have been very supportive,” said Lewis.

Jaicy Elliott, Ryan Rottman, Brian McNamara, Moira Kelly, Adeline Whittle, Anniston Almond, as well as Bruce Campbell star in the original story. According to Hallmark, Elliot plays a journalist by the name of Campbell.

“Under the guise of a journalist, Campbell has a chance to get to know her biological father for the first time — without him ever knowing who she really is. As she spends time with him and his family, as well as with the town’s record keeper, she realizes that families are messy, wonderful things. In the end, Campbell must decide if she’s going to keep her identity a secret or reveal the truth to her father — a decision that will change their family Christmas forever.”

Filming for this movie began on September 6 in the Baton Rouge area.

To say that “My Southern Family Christmas” has a Louisiana flavor would be an understatement. According to Lewis, “most of the crew members are from Louisiana as well as a few of the cast members.” Whittle hails from Lafayette, and another actor in the film calls New Orleans home. That would be Gralen Banks. The writers, composer, director of photography, and other members of the creative team are also from Louisiana.

“My Southern Family Christmas” is directed by Lake Charles native Emily Moss Wilson.

The Louisiana ties do not end there, as the names of the towns and local establishments will remain in the film. “My Southern Family Christmas” is the first film produced from beginning to end in Louisiana.

Lewis started Evergreen Film Productions in 2019 and since then has set films in the locations highlighted below:

Christmas Wish in Ponchatoula

Christmas in Louisiana in New Iberia

Christmas Contract in Lafayette

Hometown Christmas in Youngsville

Christmas on the Bayou in St. Martinville

Over the last 16 years, Lewis has either produced or been involved with more than 50 films.

The latest movie is the 4th that Lewis has produced for the Hallmark Channel.