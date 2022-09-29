SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thrills, chills, and magic are all there for viewers to enjoy in these 13 great Halloween movies, including some NBC 6 and FOX 33 staff favorites!

Whether you want a fright or a nostalgic adventure, there’s something on this list for everyone.

‘Evil Dead’ (1981) – Pick by Producer Kyle Merryman

When five college students go on vacation, they find a book and audio tape in their remote cabin. They accidentally unleash the evil inside when they read the incantations aloud. The demons possess them one by one until only one survivor remains. He must desperately struggle to live until morning comes or become one of the evil dead himself.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ (2003) – Pick by Reporter/Producer James Johnson

In this remake of the American slasher film, a group of young adults travels through Texas and picks up a traumatized hitchhiker. They stop at a gas station to contact the police when she shoots herself. The group follows directions through the woods until they come across a plantation. There, they come across “Leatherface” and his terrifying family. As their friends are captured and killed, they must find a way to escape.

(Photo by Steven Diaz/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

‘Hocus Pocus’ (1993) – Pick by Anchor Alex Meachum

In 1693, the people of Salem executed the Sanderson sisters for draining the life of a young girl using witchcraft. Before they die, the sisters cast a spell and threaten to return and finish all of the children in Salem. Three hundred years later, a teenage boy accidentally brings the witches back to life. However, they only have one night to take the life force of all the children before they disappear. Can Max and his friends stop them in time?

‘Trick R’ Treat’ (2007) – Pick by Digital Producer Christa Swanson

Several stories overlap on Halloween night in Warren Valley, Ohio, all followed by a trick-or-treater in a burlap pajama costume who enforces the “rules” of Halloween. But Sam isn’t the only monster lurking in the city that night. Remember always to hand out treats, wear a costume, never blow out a Jack O’ Lantern before midnight, and always check your candy. Breaking the rules could come with deadly consequences.

(Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

‘Friday the 13th’ (1980) – Pick by Meteorologist Ron Young

In this classic slasher flick, a young boy named Jason drowns and dies near Camp Crystal Lake. The following year, two camp counselors are murdered there. More than 20 years later, a group of camp counselors choose to ignore the warnings from locals and reopen the summer camp. A mysterious killer begins murdering the counselors one by one. Will any of them survive?

‘Halloweentown’ (1998) – Pick by Sports Anchor John Sartori

When Aggie visits her three grandchildren on Halloween night, her daughter, Gwen, is not happy. Gwen discovers Aggie wants to teach her daughter magic and prevent Marnie from losing her powers on her 13th birthday. Marnie, Dylan, and Sophie follow Aggie back to Halloweentown, but something there is wrong. When Gwen comes to find them, the siblings must find a way to save their family and Halloweentown.

(Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

‘It Chapter Two’ (2019) – Pick by Production Assistant Brian Horschman

This sequel to the classic supernatural horror “It” takes place 27 years after the Losers Club defeat the killer clown Pennywise. After Pennywise murders a young girl, the surviving members of the club return to Derry. However, they must restore their lost memories to have any hope of stopping the murders. The Losers discover a ritual that could trap the killer, but they have to descend into the clown’s lair to pull it off.

‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ (1992) – Pick by Anchor Dan Jovic

Francis Ford Coppola’s American Gothic horror film is based on the 1897 novel “Dracula” by Bram Stoker. The centuries-old vampire Count Dracula captures and imprisons Jonathan Harker. Inspired by a photo of Harker’s fiancee, Dracula travels to England to seduce her. This begins a reign of terror in London.

(Photo by Joel Fletcher/Online USA)

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ (1993) – Pick by Producer Malik Newson

When the King of Halloween, Jack Skellington, discovers Christmas Town he’s captivated by the feeling. However, when he tries to bring some of Christmas home, he’s met with confusion from the creatures of Halloween Town. Determined to capture the magic of the holiday, Jack decides Halloween Town is taking over Christmas this year.

‘Rob Zombie’s Halloween’ (2007) – Pick by Digital Content Producer Marlo Lacen

In this reimagining of John Carpenter’s classic slasher film, a young Michael Myers is placed in a mental institution after murdering several people. The only person he spares is his baby sister, Laurie. Fifteen years later, Michael makes a bloody escape and returns home to find her. Laurie is unaware of her family history and Michael is ready to kill anyone in his way.

‘The Descent’ (2005) – Pick by Producer Megan Dunham

Inspired by a British novel series, the movie follows six women as they head on a spelunking trip in the Appalachian Mountains. In this claustrophobic horror film, the women find that they’re not alone in the dark after a cave-in traps them inside. As they search for a way to escape, they discover they may not survive the dangerous caverns, the monsters, or each other.

(Photo credit AFP/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Harry Potter’ (2001) – Pick by Reporter/Weekend Anchor Ya’Lisha Gatewood

In this magical adventure, a young orphan boy enrolls in a school of witchcraft and wizardry. As he studies magic, he learns the dark truth about his past and his parents’ deaths. But strange things are happening at Hogwarts. When an evil wizard returns, it’s up to Harry and his friends to stop them.

Photo credit: Joseph Viles Dimension Films

‘Scream’ (1996) – Pick by Production Assistant Brian Clevenger

The ‘cult classic’ slasher follows a group of high schoolers as they become the targets of a serial killer in a Halloween costume called “Ghostface.” Scream was inspired by a real-life serial killer from Shreveport, The Gainesville Ripper. It took a unique approach, featuring characters aware of the horror movie genre and playing off clichés found in classic slasher films.